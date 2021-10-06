GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $212,349.66 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 682,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

