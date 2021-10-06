Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Price Target Lowered to C$9.32 at Fundamental Research

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$9.46 to C$9.32 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVE:GOM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.24. 83,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. Golden Dawn Minerals has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$11.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.20.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

