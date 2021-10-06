Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Price Target Lowered to C$9.32 at Fundamental Research

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$9.46 to C$9.32 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
CVE:GOM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.24. 83,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. Golden Dawn Minerals has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$11.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.20.
Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile
