GoldFund Price Up 30% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $84,812.16 and approximately $44.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004526 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

