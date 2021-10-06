Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Trading Down 2.6%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 4,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

