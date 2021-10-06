Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 0.1%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.89. Approximately 141,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 443,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “na” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

The company has a market cap of C$655.08 million and a P/E ratio of -84.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

