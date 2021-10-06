Goosehead Insurance, Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $159.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.31, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,583 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,010 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

