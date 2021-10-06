GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 163.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GoPro worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in GoPro by 68.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GoPro by 668.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 813,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 707,641 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in GoPro by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,769,280. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

