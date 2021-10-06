GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Given a C$0.60 Price Target at Fundamental Research

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) has been assigned a C$0.60 price objective by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s previous close.

GXU stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.36. 562,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. GoviEx Uranium has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of C$191.08 million and a P/E ratio of -18.68.

In other GoviEx Uranium news, Director Christopher Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 940,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,200.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

