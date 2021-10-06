Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GRPH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 238,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.16). Research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,863,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

