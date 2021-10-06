Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Up 17.4% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $1,491.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00322044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000747 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

