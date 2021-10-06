GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $14,047.19 and approximately $203.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00057762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00129137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,770.76 or 0.99755902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.83 or 0.06305145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,410,184 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

