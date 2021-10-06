Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 25,800 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.