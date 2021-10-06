Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 218,810 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 904.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,810 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $63,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

