Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,015 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 931,389 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 793,538 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 699,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 72.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,643,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 690,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

