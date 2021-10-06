Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 79.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 812.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 198,130 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 207,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 116,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,790 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

