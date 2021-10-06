Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,181 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.