Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,000 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCM stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

