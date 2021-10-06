Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 976 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quidel by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 61.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

