Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,340

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRG. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs stock opened at GBX 3,078 ($40.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,958.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,633.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,201.92 ($15.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,218 ($42.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.88.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.