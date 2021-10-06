Greylock 15 GP LLC Makes New $255.36 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,837,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,357,000. Roblox accounts for 62.6% of Greylock 15 GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greylock 15 GP LLC owned 0.55% of Roblox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,720 shares of company stock worth $47,484,376.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. 6,980,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

