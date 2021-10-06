Greylock 15 GP LLC Takes $152.66 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 602,702 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $152,664,000. Coinbase Global accounts for about 37.4% of Greylock 15 GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greylock 15 GP LLC owned about 0.29% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.

Shares of COIN traded up $10.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.38. 5,734,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.73. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.