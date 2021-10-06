Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

GDYN stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -152.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $32.69.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,193 shares in the company, valued at $575,444.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,803. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.