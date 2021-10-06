Griffin Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Griffin Securities cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Sunday, October 3rd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 498,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 44.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,414 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,531 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 63,775 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

