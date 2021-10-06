Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 149,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Grifols during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

