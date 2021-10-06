Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,677 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grifols were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Grifols by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Grifols by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after buying an additional 2,223,608 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

