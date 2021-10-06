GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 30,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,957. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.