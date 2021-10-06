Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Market Cap Achieves $1.68 Million

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $3,391.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.00245453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00110729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012058 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,512,348,634,978 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

