Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASR traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.71. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 112.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

