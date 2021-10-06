Gulden Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $149,192.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00330613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,366,951 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

