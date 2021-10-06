GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Update

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in GWG by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GWG by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GWG by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GWG during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of GWG during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

GWGH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $320.03 million, a PE ratio of 80.59 and a beta of -0.49. GWG has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The company is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

