GXChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.00 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $43.00 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,629,181 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

