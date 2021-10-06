H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) has been assigned a C$3.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

H2O Innovation stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.30. 93,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.82 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

