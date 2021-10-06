Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,962,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 3,205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,208.7 days.

Shares of HDALF remained flat at $$4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.