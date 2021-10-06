Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,962,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 3,205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,208.7 days.
Shares of HDALF remained flat at $$4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.
Haidilao International Company Profile
