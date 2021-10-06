Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Shares Down 2.4%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

