Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Sold by MPM Oncology Impact Management LP

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,715 shares during the period. Harpoon Therapeutics accounts for approximately 7.3% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned approximately 9.78% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $44,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. 207,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,757. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

