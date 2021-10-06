Harpreet Grewal Sells 634 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Harpreet Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $198,525.72.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.19.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.