Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hasbro worth $26,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.03. 8,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,993. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.15.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

