Hathor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.81 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001397 BTC on major exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $137.31 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00057778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00099589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00131753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,247.58 or 0.99802927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.29 or 0.06401084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

