Haven Protocol Price Reaches $6.14 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $90.14 million and $1.58 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.14 or 0.00011117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,263.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.80 or 0.06497612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00329605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.43 or 0.01122686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00099184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.00524332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00363132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.00276284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,672,349 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.