Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.19. 9,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,017,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.81) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

