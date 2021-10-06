Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Rick Roetken Sells 5,800 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00.

HAYW traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAYW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

