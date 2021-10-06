Head to Head Comparison: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.02%. Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -64.08% -56.95% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -58.08% -50.10%

Volatility & Risk

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.38 million ($2.61) -4.14 Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.48 million ($3.57) -3.14

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Larimar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

