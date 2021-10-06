Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 299,300 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.33% of CarGurus worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARG. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 539,289 shares of company stock valued at $16,123,538. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.