Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 30,267 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,883.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,016. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

