Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 122,428 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8,211.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,428 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after buying an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. 80,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,387. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.