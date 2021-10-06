Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 131,800 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.29% of PotlatchDeltic worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after acquiring an additional 134,596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after purchasing an additional 139,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,021. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

