Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 31,100 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of MongoDB as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,463 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MongoDB by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB stock traded up $13.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.36. 16,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.51 and a 52-week high of $518.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,547.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,462 shares of company stock valued at $58,777,211 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

