Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $10.90 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,376. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.