Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $9.86 Million in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.07% of CONX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,234,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CONX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

