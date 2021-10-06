Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $9.93 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THCPU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $6,703,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $2,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $199,000.

THCPU stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 48,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.